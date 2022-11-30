Get to Know More About ‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Tyler Alvarez

Tyler Alvarez is known for playing the role of Diego Rueda in Nickelodeon’s ‘Every Witch Way,’ as well as portraying the character of Malcolm in the Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever.’

More recently, he is starring in Netflix’s workplace comedy series ‘Blockbuster,’ wherein he is playing the role of Carlos, who is a bisexual Cuban-American. And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Alvarez was born on October 25, 1997, and he is 25 years old. He is a Scorpio, and his height is 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68 meters. He was born and raised in New York City, and his ethnicity is Latinx.

The actor’s father is first-generation Cuban-American while his mother is fourth-generation Puerto Rican-American. He studied at LaGuardia High School, which specializes in Performing Arts.

Moreover, Alvarez publicly came out as gay in June 2021 on Twitter. On his tweet, he wrote:

“Happy #pride to my fellow homosexuals.”

He also posted on Instagram, and part of his caption read:

“Brave people are afraid, but do it anyway.”

The actor used to be in a relationship with his ‘Every Witch Way’ co-star Zoey Burger, and they dated between 2016 and 2020. The two of them remain on good terms, and Burger even commented: “I LOVE YOU!!!!!!” on his coming out post.

Aside from ‘Every Witch Way’ and ‘Never Have I Ever,’ the actor had recurring roles in ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Veronica Mars.’ He also portrayed the character of Peter Madonado in the drama series ‘American Vandal,’ and he had roles in films including ‘The Pretenders’ and ‘John Henry.’

Going back to the actor’s recent role in ‘Blockbuster,’ Alvarez talked about his queer character Carlos expressing,

“My favorite thing about Carlos is that his queerness is not his identity, it is just one part of his life. As a queer person, as a queer artist, we are entirely multifaceted, and it is really nice to see that multifaceted personality represented on TV.”

‘Blockbuster’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: popbuzz.com, justjaredjr.com