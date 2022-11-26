Get to Know More About ‘The Bastard Son’ Actor Jay Lycurgo

Jay Lycurgo is famously known for starring as Tim Drake aka Robin in ‘Titans’ Season 3, as well as portraying the queer character Nathan in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.’

And since we’ll be seeing more of the hot and talented actor, let’s get to know a bit more, shall we?

Lycurgo was born on February 6, 1998, and he is 24 years old. He is British, Jamaican and Sierra Leonaean, and he grew up in Croydon, United Kingdom. In an interview with Gay Times, the actor talked about his ethnicity stating,

“To be in a situation where I’m a mixed race boy, Jamaican, Sierra Leonean and British, it’s amazing because a lot of actors who are mixed race and from my background need more people to have these opportunities and be leads. Hopefully, with this role, these mixed race and Black kids can see someone that’s doing it, and it gives them hope.”

As mentioned, Lycurgo is playing the role of Tim Drake in the superhero series ‘Titans,’ and his character is bisexual in the DC comics. He even hinted that in Season 4, Tim could end up dating Bernard (James Scully).

Meanwhile, his character Nathan in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is the illegitimate child of a powerful and dangerous witch. In the show’s first season, Nathan kisses both Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans), and a potential Season 2 can further explore his sexuality.

Aside from the two hit series, the actor also appeared in other TV shows including: Doctors, I May Destroy You, and War of the Worlds. Lycurgo also portrayed the character of Paul in ‘Cheaters,’ as well as an unnamed role in DC’s ‘The Batman.’

