Get to Know More About ‘The White Lotus’ Star Adam DiMarco

Adam DiMarco is well-known for playing the role of Randall Carpio in the Netflix horror series ‘The Order,’ as well as portraying the character of Todd in Syfy’s ‘The Magicians.’

More recently, most of us know him as Albie Di Grasso in the hit HBO show ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2. And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

DiMarco was born on April 14, 1990 in Oakville, Canada, and he is 32 years old. He studied acting at the Vancouver Film School. The actor has a brother named Michael and a sister named Tausha.

His breakout film role is Disney’s ‘Radio Rebel’ in 2012, wherein he starred alongside Debby Ryan. Meanwhile, DiMarco’s first recurring television role was Kirby Nystoruk in the drama series ‘Arctic Air.’

Going back to his most recent portrayal as Albie in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, the actor said that joining the show is “the biggest no-brainer” of his life.

“I got the material and immediately connected to Albie. There were a lot of similarities between us and obviously the show’s f**king amazing. It’s very rare that you get a chance to do a second season of something that’s already been established—and established as great. The biggest no-brainer of my life,” DiMarco shared in an interview with GQ.

