Get to Know More About ‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan is starring in Netflix’s comedy horror series ‘Wednesday,’ wherein he is portraying the character of Tyler Galpin.

And since we’ll be seeing more of the actor, let’s take a look at some facts that you probably didn’t know about him, shall we?

Doohan was born on January 19, 1994 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA, and his star sign is Capricorn. He reportedly stands at a height of around 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The actor and writer grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, however, he also said in an interview with The Film Frenzy that he “grew up all over the south.” His acting career started off after he tried out for a play when he was in high school, and he later on moved to Santa Monica to participate in a two-year acting program.

Furthermore, Doohan’s parents are Angie and Peter Doohan. His father, Peter, “was an Australian professional Tennis player who played primarily during the ’80s,” as per Pop Buzz. Sadly, Peter passed away in 2017 due to ALS.

The actor is married to Fielder Jewett, and based on their social media posts, it seems like the couple got engaged on December 31, 2020. On June 17, they also shared some lovely photos from their wedding.

just found out hunter doohan from Wednesday is married and Bryan Cranston officiated the wedding 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2riY01UlQQ — joe 🧸 (@mcumagik) November 26, 2022

Aside from playing the role of Tyler in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series, Doohan is also known for portraying the character of Adam Desiato in Showtime’s ‘Your Honor,’ among other films and TV shows that he had starred in.

Sources: popbuzz.com, imdb.com