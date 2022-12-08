Get to Know More About ‘You’ Heartthrob James Scully

Out actor James Scully recently did an interview with Screen Rant, and he shared about various things, from his ‘Titans’ Season 4 character to his sentiments on LGBTQ+ representation in media.

The 30-year-old actor is famously known for playing the role of Forty Quinn in Netflix’s Psychological thriller ‘You.’ Aside from that, he also joined the cast of ‘Titans’ Season 4, wherein he is portraying the character of Bernard Fitzmartin.

Scully shared how feels about working on the superhero series expressing,

“I was specifically a big Teen Titans fan. The job is a dream come true for me. When I think about if I could go back in time and tell a 13-year-old me, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in the live-action Teen Titans show, and you’re going to be playing the love interest of a superhero,’ I think his head would have exploded!”

The actor’s role as Bernard is the love interest of Tim Drake, aka Robin, who is played by Jay Lycurgo. Their characters are also the first LGBTQ+ couple in ‘Titans.’ During the interview, Scully looked back on how reading the Titans comics when he was younger made him feel seen.

“I really felt like the Titans. It was one of the first shows and one of the first comics that I read and watched where it wasn’t Batman and Superman; they weren’t adults; they were my age. They were struggling with things [such as] relationships, parents, identity, feeling alienated, and feeling loss. That time as an adolescent, as a closeted adolescent, I was dealing with, and I felt seen and felt that I have struggles in common with these characters,” he stated.

He continued,

“Maybe I can also be brave, noble, and selfless like they are too. I really looked to them for comfort, and back at that time, I was still in the phase of my life where I was like, ‘I’m probably never going to tell anybody that I’m gay; I’m probably just going to keep that to myself for as long as possible and figure it out as I get older.'”

And now that he’s actually starring in the superhero show, the ‘You’ actor expressed how important being a part of ‘Titans’ is to him stating,

“To be way on the other side of that journey and to be in this show, playing this character, having this relationship, and knowing that a bunch of people like me – this is the hope when we create this kind of work – are going to watch it and feel supported, seen, loved and validated the way that I did by those characters when I was younger. But even more comprehensively, because, as you said, this is the real representation; this is a shift in this canon. It means the world to me…”

‘Titans’ Season 4 Part 1 is now available for streaming on HBO Max, and Part 2 is scheduled to be released some time in 2023.

Moreover, Scully also did an interview with Page Six, wherein he touched on the topic of people having a crush on his ‘You’ co-star Penn Badgley, and how he can understand why they do.

“I spent many days with him for six months, and every time I walked into the hair and makeup trailer and saw him, I would just sigh wistfully to myself,” he revealed.

The ‘Fire Island’ actor added,

“So, I get it. I understand.”

Sources: screenrant.com, pagesix.com