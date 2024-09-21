Get to Know Mr. Gay World Paul Carruthers

Paul Carruthers was crowned Mr. Gay World 2024 on August 26 at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, making it the the first time in its 15-year history that the contest was held in Great Britain, and the second time a British trans man won the title.

Carruthers is from Leeds, and he is a 42-year-old trans-healthcare nurse and radio DJ. He has nearly a decade of experience as a nursing and healthcare consultant. Not to mention, he is a devoted father to two sons. As for his hobbies, he enjoys road cycling, as well as loves watching entertaining reality TV.

Moreover, Carruthers shared his resolve after winning the Mr. Gay World 2024 title in a statement via Mamba Online.

“Winning Mr Gay World is a surreal and humbling experience. I am incredibly proud, yet shocked, to have been chosen from such a remarkable group of men from around the globe, each representing values and causes vital to our community,” he expressed.

Carruthers continued,

“As I take on this title, my passion for advocating same-sex adoption remains strong, especially in countries where this right is still denied. However, my main focus, as it was when I held the title of Mr Gay Great Britain, is advocating for trans rights, trans healthcare, and particularly supporting trans youth.”

“The trans community is facing increasing hostility, and now more than ever, we must stand together as allies to ensure their rights, dignity, and safety are upheld,” he further stated.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about Mr. Gay World 2024 Paul Carruthers, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we? 😉

Sources: edgemedianetwork.com, mambaonline.com