Get to Know Olympic Diver Timo Barthel

Timo Barthel is a German diver who specializes in 1-meter, 3-meter and synchronized events. Not to mention, he won the German diving championships in 2015 and 2017.

The athlete was born on April 3, 1996 in Würselen, Germany, and he identifies as “human.” In a 2021 interview with Outsports, he shared his sentiments on not wanting to label his sexuality, stating:

Advertisement

“Hey, I am not given a name. Human is human. It’s doesn’t matter which side you attracted to and It doesn’t matter which skin color you have. Human is human. All of our blood is red.”

“I don’t want to call it or give a name. Gay sounds too hard. I support you, if you want. But I am not homosexual,” Barthel further expressed.

When asked if he would be comfortable if the outlet would say, “Timo Barthel isn’t gay or straight or any other label. He’s human and supports everyone,” the Olympic diver responded:

“Yes this is good (with a praying hands emoji).”

Advertisement

In July 2021, he also posted a photo wearing a shirt with rainbow stripes, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Humanity,” followed by a rainbow emoji.

Advertisement

As for his achievements as a diver, Barthel became a part of the extended selection for the 2016 Summer Olympics, however, he was unable to secure a place in the final line-up. Meanwhile, he successfully placed 17th in the Men’s 10m Platform during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On top of that, the 27-year-old athlete also won his first major individual gold medal in the 10m platform final at the European Championships. This means that he has secured Germany a place in the 10m platform event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Moreover, Barthel has an OnlyFans page, and he has a knack of turning his Instagram feed like his OnlyFans with all the HOT AF thirst traps. You can see some of them here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, outsports.com, queerty.com, olympics.com, swimswam.com