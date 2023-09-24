Get to Know ‘One Piece’ Live Action’s Mackenyu As Zoro

The internet currently has the hots for Japenese actor Mackenyu, who is playing the role of Zoro in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live action.

The first season of ‘One Piece’ live action was recently released, and the viewers are introduced to Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) who is not an easy member to recruit in the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

Mackenyu Maeda was born on November 16, 1996 in Los Angeles, California, and he is the son of the late Japanese action movie star and martial artist Sonny Chiba. Prior to playing the role of Zoro, he is known for starring as the lead role of Seiya the Pegasus Knight in the 2023 film ‘Knights of the Zodiac.’

The 26-year-old actor has done a lot of films and television shows, and he was also nominated for a couple of awards, including winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2015 Asians On Film Festival and Newcomer of the Year at the Japan Academy Film Prize in 2017.

Moreover, Mackenyu became interested in acting after watching the late Japanese actor Haruma Miura in a movie when he was 15 years old, and that’s when he decided that he wanted to pursue a career as an actor. Also, he is married, and the news about his marriage was announced back in January of this year.

You can catch Mackenyu as Zoro in ‘One Piece’ live action, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, netflixlife.com