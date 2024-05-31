Get to Know Online Content Creator and Traveler Joe Polito

Joe Polito is a full-time content creator and traveler who has gained a whopping number of 215K followers on Instagram, as of this writing.

Advertisement

He was born in Toronto, Canada, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Film Studies from Brock University. Not to mention, he also studied overseas in Kent, England. Thereafter, Polito worked in production for the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

According to his Trovatrip profile, his goal is “to inspire, create, and capture beautiful moments around the world.” Polito has visited over 30 countries, both solo and with a group, and people whom he has traveled with has nothing but good words to say about him.

Advertisement

“Joe is incredible. Such a kind soul and extremely humble. I enjoyed getting to know him through this and can’t wait to go on more trips with him,” Roberto wrote on his review on Trovatrip.

“I would travel with Joe again in a heartbeat! He’s a phenomenal host, cares so much about you having a good time, and just a nice guy, which is so appreciated. He was so helpful before and during the trip. The group of all of us were truly centered by Joe, and I’m so thankful!,” Ryan expressed.

“As I have said in my main review, Joe was such an amazing host and human. He made the experience one of the best in my life so far and I cannot wait for the next trip with Joe and many more – much love to Joe and the group for an unforgettable week,” Jamie also commented.

Moreover, Polito identifies as gay, as per one of his TikTok videos:

Advertisement

Aside from traveling and content creating, he is also a pro at thirst trapping, and below are some receipts 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: socialitelife.com, trovatrip.com