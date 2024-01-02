Get to Know Out Actor and Brazilian Telenovela Star Diego Martins

Diego Martins is known for portraying the role of Kelvin Santana in the Brazilian telenovela ‘Terra e Paixão’, which translates to ‘Land and Passion’ or ‘Land of Desire’.

Martins was born on May 7, 1997, and he grew up in a home where his family are accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. In an October 2023 interview with Extra Globo, the 26-year-old openly gay actor shared:

“This issue was never an issue at home because my parents had many gay and lesbian family members, even before I was born. That made all the difference. They graduated with a different mind, they were always very connected to the arts.”

He also opened up about initially feeling attracted to boys, as well as his first relationship at the age of 16.

“As a pre-teen, I already thought boys were cute, but I didn’t want to do anything about it at that point. At 16, I fell in love with my best friend, who became my first boyfriend. But I had dated girls before him,” Martins recalled.

Aside from being an actor, he is also a fabulously beautiful drag queen and a social media influencer with a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. In the same interview, the telenovela star also revealed how his mother feels about him doing drag, stating:

“My mother only suggested that I not become a drag queen, because it is a type of artist who usually only works at night in clubs, and I had talent beyond that. And that’s exactly what I became, drag Diego. Now, she loves seeing me mounted.”

Aside from starring alongside Amaury Lorenzo in ‘Terra e Paixão’, where they are famously known as the on-screen “Kelmiro” (Kelvin and Ramiro) couple, Martins is also starring in the 2023 film ‘An Unforgettable Year: Summer’.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Diego Martins, let’s also take a moment to appreciate him absolutely SLAYIN’ the thirst trap game on the gram 😉

Sources: themoviedb.org, extra.globo.com, imdb.com