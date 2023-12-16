Get to Know Out Actor and ‘Fire Island’ Star Aidan Wharton

Aidan Wharton is an out actor and LGBTQ+ advocate who has appeared in the queer films ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Bros’.

Wharton is originally from Hawaii, and he graduated from the The Pennsylvania State University. The actor is reportedly now based in New York, and he is making it his mission to raise money for queer non-profits, which he finds fulfillment in.

Aside from touring for the hit Broadway musical Girl From the North Country, Wharton also decided to continue writing about queer history, as well as raise money for an LGBTQ+ non-profit organization for each tour destination.

For instance, he focused on Margie’s Hope throughout November in Cleveland. As per Washington Blade, Margie’s Hope is “an organization dedicated to providing resources and services for transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive people in Northeast Ohio.”

From December 12 to 31, the tour is being held at Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, and Wharton aims to raise money for the Rainbow History Project. This non-profit organization’s mission is “to collect, preserve, and promote the history and culture of [Washington] D.C.’s queer communities.”

Moreover, he is portraying the role of Elias in Girl From the North Country. Not to mention, Wharton announced his engagement with longtime partner and fellow actor Casey Garvin in August of this year via a joint Instagram post, writing:

“5 years, 1 breakup, and a European adventure later, we’re finally engayged!”

Let’s not forget that this hottie does not only perform on stage, act on screen, and raise money for a good cause, but he also thirst traps on the gram. The receipts? Check them out below 😉

Sources: marriotttheatre.com, imdb.com, washingtonblade.com