Get to Know Out Actor and Social Media Star Ian Paget

Ian Paget is an actor, singer, dancer, and content creator who was born and raised in London, England. His mother is Honduran and he attended a French grade school, therefore he can speak three languages.

He was 12 years old when he moved to Miami, Florida where he attended the New World School of the Arts’ acting program for high school. Thereafter, Paget took up an acting program at the Marymount Manhattan College in New York City.

After graduating, the actor immediately booked his first Broadway show. Since then, he has done more productions in Broadway, as well as appeared in a couple of films and television shows, including ‘Rock of Ages’, ‘Step Up Revolution’, ‘Lip Sync Battle’, and ‘Dancing with the Stars’, among others.

Aside from acting, Paget also loves music, food and cooking. Not to mention, he was nominated for GLAAD’s first-ever “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year” back in 2021. Moreover, the actor was previously in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Chris Olsen.

In fact, the two of them reunited for e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new Makeup Over Makeup video series, where they looked back on their past relationship after breaking up. Talking about his conversation with Olsen, Paget told People:

“Having this heart to heart with Chris after this time apart was really great. I forgot how much fun banter we have! Talking openly and honestly was a really special moment.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Ian Paget, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his V sexy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

Sources: ipaget.com, imdb.com, People – style.yahoo.com