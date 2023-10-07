Get to Know Out Brazilian Actor Rodrigo Simas

Rodrigo Simas is a Brazilian actor who is well-known for starring in a number of telenovelas, including his latest portrayal of Alejandro in 2020’s ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’.

Rodrigo Sang Simas was born on January 6, 1992 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is the son of Beto Simas, who is a capoeirista, and his brothers are Bruno Gissoni and Felipe Simas who are also actors.

Aside from ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’, the 31-year-old actor has appeared in a couple of other Brazilian telenovelas — his first one being ‘Poder Paralelo’ back in 2009, where he portrayed the character of Bruno Vilar Júnior.

Thereafter, he played the role of Leandro dos Anjos in 2011’s ‘Fina Estampa’, and he has landed more telenovelas in the following years. Not to mention, Simas also appeared in the 2012 film ‘Quinta das Janelas’ and 2015’s ‘Anjo de Cabelos Longos’.

Moreover, the actor has been dating Brazilian actress Agatha Moreira since 2018. Also, he came out as a bisexual man during an interview with the newspaper Extra on March 4, 2023.

“I never exposed it, but I am a bisexual man. It’s a label, but I feel mature and calm to talk about it now. I have no problem talking about it. But it is a taboo for a person to have to label themselves, to say what they are or are not. I’m a free guy. I believe in freedom of choice, of being whatever we want,” Simas stated.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, br.bolavip.com