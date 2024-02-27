Get to Know Out Canadian Diver Bryden Hattie

Canadian diver Bryden Hattie recently won his fourth SEC Championship, and will now reportedly aim for an NCAA title.

Hattie was born on July 9, 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. In 2018, he represented Canada for the first time at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, as well as the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The athlete then made his first World Aquatics Championships appearance in 2019 after competing in the 10m platform. Thereafter, his focus shifted to competing in international springboard events.

Not to mention, Hattie competes collegiately for the University of Tennessee, where he is now a senior. In 2023, he won gold at the conference championships in the 3m springboard and the platform, and was also hailed as the SEC Diver of the Year.

On top of all that, the out diver placed as a runner-up on the platform at the 2023 NCAA Championships, which is his second straight year placing in the top three of the event. As mentioned, he wrapped up his SEC run with a victory, and according to him, the journey towards his latest win hadn’t been easy.

“I was very stressed because the rest of the week I was kind of flopping. To be able to put it down on tower tonight and finish my SEC career with a win was very exciting. I’m really happy,” Hattie expressed in an interview with SEC ESPN Network.

On that note, what better way to celebrate gay hottie Bryden Hattie’s recent win than to admire some of his SUPER STEAMY thirst traps? 😉

Sources: olympic.ca, outsports.com