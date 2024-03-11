Get to Know Out College Basketball Head Coach Matt Lynch

Matt Lynch is considered to be the only out gay head coach in men’s college basketball after he came out by writing an article back in April 2020.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynch had come to realize some things in his personal life and career, which led him to the decision of coming out.

“This is a scary time for everyone and the unknown is always difficult to deal with. But I have made a decision to use this time to become completely open and honest with myself and the people around me. I’m gay,” he wrote in his coming out article via Outsports.

A few years later, Lynch is now thriving as the head coach of the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie’s men’s basketball team. According to the outlet, the Salkehatchie team that he took over canceled their last season, so he had to build the team from scratch.

According to Lynch,

“Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud.”

In more recent news, his first season as a head coach has been successful.

“This season has been perfect. Maybe not in the sense of wins and losses, but in the terms of growth. I have grown, my guys have grown, and the program has grown,” Lynch expressed in a new interview with Outsports.

Aside from being a talented and effective head basketball coach, he is also a Forbes Under 30 honoree in 2021.

