Get to Know Out ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Cast Member Josh Flagg

Josh Flagg is a real estate agent known as one of the original cast members of Bravo’s reality TV series ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’.

Joshua Daniel Flagg was born on August 20, 1985 in Los Angeles, California, where he grew up and attended Brentwood School, then Beverly Hills High School. At the age of 18, he began his career in real estate while still in high school.

Advertisement

Flagg reportedly made residential sales in high-end neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip. He has an amazing track record as a real estate agent, gaining numerous record sales, including the highest sale in Brentwood Park’s history, as well as a $25 million residential sale in Beverly Hills.

Not to mention, Flagg is now considered as “one of America’s most successful and sought after luxury real estate agents, having completed more than three billion dollars in residential real estate sales in the past decade,” as per his official website.

But wait, there’s more! The 38-year-old real estate agent and TV personality has also become “the number one volume agent in Los Angeles and the number two agent in sales in California,” as of 2015.

Advertisement

Moreover, Flagg came out as gay back in March 2011. He got married to Bobby Boyd on September 10, 2017, however, they eventually announced their divorce in March 2022. In a 2019 interview with Bravo, the reality TV star opened up about coming out to his family, which wasn’t as difficult, recalling:

“When I came out my dad, he said to me: ‘I thought I was gay once. It didn’t last very long. About twenty minutes later I DEFINITELY knew I was straight. But I still feel for you.'”

However, the same could not be said for him when it came to coming out to other people, as he admitted that “telling people outside of the comfort of my home I was gay wasn’t that easy.” Flagg also noted that “everybody already assumed” he is gay because of his different interests compared to other boys his age.

Advertisement

He then talked about coming out during his time at Beverly Hills High School, sharing:

“Although I wasn’t originally popular and other rude students clearly didn’t understand me, after a period of time, I actually enjoyed coming out and felt it was cool.”

“Because I had such a naturally confident and positive view of myself, in many respects I even began to enjoy all the attention. It became very empowering to feel invincible and not give a damn,” Flagg further expressed.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, joshflagg.com, bravotv.com