Get to Know Out Musical Theater Actor and Radio Host John Hill

John Hill is a musical theater actor who is known for his portrayal of Jason McConnell in the Off-Broadway run of Bare: A Pop Opera.

John Arthur Hill was born on October 23, 1978 in San Antonio, Texas. At the age of 18, he began his singing career by performing country songs at the Fiesta Texas amusement park. The actor graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Arts from Pepperdine University, and he thereafter joined the Broadway National Tour of Miss Saigon.

Hill was then brought to New York City, and had the opportunity to play the role of Fender as a part of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, which is a Tony Award-winning hit musical. Aside from having an extensive career in theater, he is also a TV producer and writer, as well as a radio host.

In fact, he is a producer of Andy Cohen’s talk show ‘Watch What Happens Live’. Not to mention, the two of them are co-hosts on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. On top of all that, Hill also hosts his own weekly radio show, The Feels, on RadioAndy SiriusXM channel 102.

Moreover, the 45-year-old Broadway actor is gay, and he was previously in a relationship with Cohen. The two of them were together for three years, and it has reportedly been more than 15 years since they were romantically involved.

And since we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is John Hill, let’s also take a moment to admire his pro thirst trapping skills, shall we? 😉

