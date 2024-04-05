Get to Know Out Olympic Swimmer Sean Gunn

Sean Gunn is a Zimbabwean swimmer who competed in the men’s 100 meter freestyle event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Sean Michael Gunn was born on December 23, 1993, and he attended Limestone University, formerly Limestone College, in Gaffney, South Carolina. Not to mention, he has a notable track record in his swimming career after breaking multiple records.

Gunn came out as gay in 2024, and he shared that he first came out to his teammates at the University of Kentucky in the US, where he moved to study and swim for in 2012 when he was 18 years old.

In an interview with Outsports, the 30-year-old athlete revealed that he initially dated girls, and realized after that he is gay.

“My team, and everyone who did know, was very supportive and happy for me. I honestly don’t think anything really changed at all. If anything, friendships just became better,” he shared about his University of Kentucky teammates.

Gunn added,

“I was really lucky that everyone was so amazing and wanted me to be the happiest version of myself.”

Meanwhile, he came out to his family at the age of 27 after struggling “for way too long,” and fortunately enough, their reaction was positive.

“It makes me so happy to be surrounded by friends and family and so much love,” the swimmer expressed.

Moreover, Gunn is no longer an Olympian, and he currently lives in South Africa with his boyfriend. Not to mention, he has some thirst traps up his sleeve, and here are some of them:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, ukathletics.com, attitude.co.uk