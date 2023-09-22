Get to Know Out Professional Figure Skater Wesley Campbell

Wesley Campbell is a professional figure skater from Nashville, Tennessee, and is now a coach of the sport at the Scott Hamilton Training Club, where he is reportedly working with some of the highest-potential figure skaters in the country.

As for his amazing achievements as a figure skater, he is a 4-time U.S. National Medalist, 6-time Senior National competitor, International Senior Level competitor, as well as a Junior World Team member.

Not to mention, Campbell was recently a part of Holiday On Ice, where he performed 137 shows in 29 countries. In fact, he had the opportunity to further pursue professional skating this year, however, he decided to decline it because he wanted to focus on coaching other skaters.

Moreover, Campbell is openly gay, and he has been out and proud ever since.

“By the time I was 10, I knew I was attracted to guys. I don’t think I was ever exactly in [the closet], and I had this sense of self that was ultimately, if someone didn’t like me, then don’t like me. And I had to just roll with that. It’s not easy for anyone, but it wasn’t particularly hard for me. When I got to that age to make some choices, it wasn’t scary for me,” he told Outsports.

Aside from being a very talented figure skater and coach, Campbell is a pro in yet another skill, which just so happens to be thirst trapping. 😉 On that note, let’s take a moment to admire some of his steamy pics, shall we?

