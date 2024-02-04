Get to Know Out Puerto Rican Actor Alexander Torres

Alexander Torres is a Puerto Rican actor known for starring in a number of telenovelas, including ‘Relacionas Peligrosas’, ‘Dama y Obrero’, ‘Ruta 35’ and ‘Mariposa de Barrio’.

The telenovela heartthrob graduated from Inter American University of Puerto Rico – Bayamon Campus, and he later on moved to Miami, Florida. Torres had never addressed his sexuality up until 2017 when he publicly came out as gay.

At the same time, he also revealed that he is married to Ceferino Roman, whom he shares two children with. The couple has been together for years now, and they are set to celebrate their 15th anniversary later this month.

Torres and Roman welcomed their daughter Marla Sabellah and son Matteo Alejandro after donating sperm to their lesbian friends Carla Meléndez and her wife Mariely Martínez.

“It was artificial insemination at home. They are nurses and we studied how everything worked. There was no physical contact,” Torres shared in a 2017 interview with People en Español.

Moreover, their children were born only one month apart in the summer of 2017. Torres also opened up about fatherhood, expressing:

“They helped me accept myself as I am. This helped me accept myself more for my children. Today I am the father of both of them and Ceferino is the daddy of both of them.”

Aside from being an actor, a loving husband and father, Torres is also a model and pro thirst trapper on the gram, and here are some receipts 😉

Source: queerty.com