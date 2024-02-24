Get to Know Photographer & Karamo Brown’s Boyfriend Carlos Medel

Carlos Medel is a video producer, art director, fashion coordinator, photo retoucher, and photographer who has 8 years of experience on him.

According to his LinkedIn page, he specializes in “fashion photography, with extensive experience creating covers and fashion sections (editorials) of many international magazines.” He also described himself as a “a practical, efficient and productive person, with high standards of quality, punctuality and professionalism.”

Medel has worked with well-known brands, including Chanel, Patrick Ta, Kylie Cosmetics, Dior, and ONE/SIZE, among others. Not to mention, he is also the CEO of Another Brand cosmetics, which is said to be “born out of a desire to revolutionize the beauty industry.”

Moreover, Medel is the hot boyfriend of Karamo Brown who shared about their relationship in an interview with Attitude. The 43-year-old TV host started off by sharing how the two of them met, recalling:

“I met him when we were both in relationships, although there was no funny business. We got talking about work on Instagram. Ironically, conversation shifted to issues with our partners. The pandemic happened; we fell out of touch.”

“In January 2021, I was like, ‘Now I want to flirt.’ I hit him up. We said we were going to have sex, and that was it. We did not. We stayed up until 6am talking and crying. It was the first time I practiced something, which was full transparency on the first night,” Brown continued.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star further revealed the intimate details of his first night with Medel, stating:

“We talked about everything from family to fears to finances. We showed each other our bank accounts and credit scores

on the first night. Which seems odd to some… But we were putting everything out there!”

Aside from being a talented creative, Medel is also quite a pro in the thirst trapping game, and here are some receipts 😉

Sources: attitude.co.uk, linkedin.com, chilebravo.com, anotherbrandcosmetics.com