Get to Know ‘Selling the OC’ Star Sean Palmieri

The tea is being spilled in the third season of ‘Selling the OC’, as Sean Palmieri drops a revelation about his former co-worker Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa.

But before that, let’s get to know Palmieri a bit, shall we?

The Florida native graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in advertising. He began his real estate career in Miami, and eventually became the head of luxury marketing for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury in Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles after moving cross-country.

Palmieri has learned life lessons throughout his career and personal journey, and one piece of advice that he would give his younger self is “to keep my circle small and to stop stressing the little things.” The ‘Selling the OC’ star has gained notable achievements in his field, and his O Group Profile reads:

“Over the years, Sean has acquired an extensive amount of knowledge and valuable skills working alongside California’s top agents and brokers to represent multi-million-dollar luxury homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Malibu, Orange County, San Diego and more.”

Like most things in life, success comes with hardships, and Palmieri revealed how challenging the real estate industry can be.

“I think it’s key to always take time for yourself. This is a very, very intense industry. (There’s) a lot going on. It really does play with your emotions. You could be close to getting a deal and literally 10 minutes later it’s not going through. So, always remember to put the emphasis on your health and your mindset,” he told TODAY.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Sean Palmieri, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his SEXY AF thirst traps 😉

Moving back to Palmieri’s revelation about the couple Austin and Lisa, you can watch a juicy clip of ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3 here:

