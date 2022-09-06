Get to Know the ‘After’ Movie Series Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin

The fourth installation of the ‘After’ movie series entitled ‘After Ever Happy’ will finally be released on September 7, and to celebrate all the excitement surrounding the film, let’s get to know more about the hottie behind male protagonist Hardin Scott.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the role Hardin Scott who is the bad boy Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) eventually falls in love with. The ‘After’ movie series is based on the novels with the same titles written by American author Anna Todd.

The story is based on a One Direction fan fiction written by Todd, and Hardin is loosely inspired by Harry Styles. However, fans of the singer-songwriter make it clear that he is nothing like the bad boy protagonist, and the events in the films are pure fiction.

Moving on, Tiffin was born on November 6, 1997, and he is currently 24 years old. Having born in early November, his star sign is Scorpio. The actor stands at 6 feet and 3 inches tall, or 1.88 meters.

Tiffin was born in London, United Kingdom, and his parents are filmmakers George Tiffin and Martha Fiennes. This is why it is no surprise that he has been acting since 2007 at a young age. In fact, in 2009, he played the role of young Tom Riddle (Voldemort) in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’

Speaking of which, he is the nephew of actor Ralph Fiennes, who is famously known for playing the role of Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ Cinematic Universe, as well as the nephew of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actor Joseph Fiennes.

Tiffin comes from a family of talents, which is no wonder why his character portrayals are effective. And if you’re wondering if his tattoos as Hardin in the ‘After’ movie series are real… well, the answer is:

“I don’t have a single tattoo! I like the idea of them but I think I’m a bit scared of the commitment – to permanently ink my skin for the rest of my life. I guess we’ll see!,” the English actor stated in an interview with Girlfriend AU in 2019.

Tiffin is starring alongside Australian actress Josephine Langford in the ‘After’ films, and the two of them have an undeniable onscreen chemistry.

