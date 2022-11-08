Get to Know the Cast of the Movie Adaptation ‘I Wish You All The Best’

Trans actress Tommy Dorfman recently revealed the lead actors of her upcoming film ‘I Wish You All The Best.’

The movie adaptation is based on the best-selling Young Adult novel of the same title, written by author Mason Deaver. The ’13 Reasons Why’ actress will be writing, directing and producing the said film, and based on the book, it tells the story of:

“Ben, a high school student who’s thrown out of their parent’s home after coming out as non-binary. After moving in with their estranged sister Hannah and her husband Thomas, Ben is forced to unpack their trauma, survive their senior year and navigate a blossoming relationship with fellow high school student Nathan Allan.”

On August 30, Dorfman announced that she was looking for an actor to play the role of the upcoming movie’s protagonist Ben De Backer.

“We are casting somebody to play a non-binary teenager in North Carolina who is coming of age and falling in love, and figuring out who they are after a tragic incident with their family. So if you fit this description in any way, shape, or form, and you are interested in auditioning for this film, and you think you can play the role of Ben and carry this movie alongside some really amazing actors this fall, starting shooting in October, I believe. Then please, please, please go to Atomic Honey’s casting page,” the 30-year-old actress stated.

Thereafter, Deadline reported on November 4 that Corey Fogelmanis will be portraying the character of Ben, and he is joined by Miles Guiterrez-Riley, Lexi Underwood, and Lisa Yamada who will be playing the roles of Nathan, Meleika and Sophie, respectively.

Moreover, Dorfman confirmed the cast of ‘I Wish You All The Best’ on her Instagram account, and on the caption, she wrote:

“meet your ben! and nathan! and sophie! and meleika! beyond grateful for this ensemble and especially @coreyfogelmanis for fearlessly leading us all into ben’s world. can’t wait to share more with you all.”

Source: gaytimes.co.uk