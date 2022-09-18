Get to Know ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney has been gaining attention after starring in the TV series adaptation of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ novel written by Jenny Han.

Swooning for this up and coming young actor? If that’s a yes, then here are some facts to get to know him more!

Briney was born in March 24, 1998, and he is 24 years old. He was born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, but he currently lives in New York. Furthermore, he stands at a height of 6 feet and 1 inch, or 1.85 meters.

The actor attended New York City’s Pace University where he studied acting for film, TV, voiceover, and commercial. He also directed and starred in a number of short films while studying. On top of that, he also worked at an Irish pub called T.J. Byrnes, and he was also a pitcher for the New York City Men’s Baseball League.

Briney plays the role of Conrad Fisher in the series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ Conrad is 18, and he is Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s (Lola Tung) crush ever since she was a kid. He also feels the same way, however, the two of them don’t know of each other’s feelings.

Prior to ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ series, he acted in short films, namely: ‘Want This,’ ‘Reasons to Be Pretty,’ ‘Under the Covers,’ and ‘Closet Monster,’ wherein he played a gay character.

Briney is in a relationship with actress and singer Isabel Machado, and the two of them celebrated their anniversary in June. The couple met while studying at New York City’s Pace University, and they even starred together in the short film ‘Reasons to Be Pretty.’

