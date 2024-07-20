Get to Know TikTok Star Noah Beck Who Launched a Genderless Brand

Noah Beck is a famous social media personality who has gained a whopping 33.5 millions

followers on TikTok and 8.2 million followers on Instagram as of this writing.

Noah Timothy Beck was born on May 4, 2001 in Peoria, Arizona. He attended Ironwood High School in Glendale, Arizona, and was also the team captain in the U.S. Youth Football Olympic Development Program from 2014 to 2017.

For his last two years of high school, the athlete moved to Utah where he played for the Real Salt Lake Academy. In 2019, Beck began studying at the University of Portland, where he was a midfielder for the Portland Pilots men’s soccer. However, he eventually decided to drop out after completing his second semester of freshman year online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, in 2020, Beck kicked off his online career when he started posting on TikTok while in quarantine. His videos reportedly went viral within a month, and he has since become one of the internet sensations of his generation.

Aside from being a social media star, Beck is also an actor who appeared in the TV shows ‘Side Hustle’ and ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Not to mention, he also launched a genderless intimates brand called IPHIS, which aims to represent “anyone and everyone.”

“Even just the term ‘genderless’—to me, as soon as I hear that, I know it means literally anyone and everyone. There’s no limits to who they can or cannot be for. If you’re a human and you have a heartbeat, IPHIS is for you,” the TikTok hottie told Cosmopolitan about his brand.

He continued,

“That’s the ultimate goal with this, and I want that to be very represented and I want that to be a very known thing. As we expand, I want IPHIS to stand on its own and for people to not even know it’s mine.”

“[…] I want everyone to feel like they’re involved. I want everyone to feel like they can have a piece of this and can be part of this community because it feels good to be part of something,” Beck further expressed.

Aside from launching a brand with a clear vision of representation and inclusivity, the 22-year-old social media star also dropped some HOT AF pics while wearing his IPHIS underwear… You can see the pics below + more thirst traps from the King of Thirst himself! 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, cosmopolitan.com