Get to Know Timothée Chalamet Better Then and Now

Timothée Chalamet is now considered as “Hollywood’s Most Wanted” after he had a breakthrough in his acting career with the 2017 film ‘Call Me By Your Name.’

Aside from his stunning beauty and outstanding talent in acting, there are more to the actor that we probably don’t know. That being said, let’s get to know him a bit better with these facts, shall we?

Chalamet was born on December 27, 1995, and he is currently 26 years old. He is a Capricorn, which have the characteristics of being sensitive, persistent, and incredibly ambitious. The actor was born in Manhattan, New York City, but he is reportedly dividing his time between living in Los Angeles and New York.

Though he was born and raised in New York, Chalamet is fluent in French because he spent many summers in France. His father was born there, and his sister Pauline, who is an actress and writer, used to live there as well.

Moving forward to his relationships with other Hollywood names, the ‘Dune’ star attended the same school as Ansel Elgort, which was the LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts in New York.

Chalamet dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in high school. They started dating in 2013, and eventually broke up in 2017. He also dated his ‘The King’ co-star Lily-Rose Depp, and their relationship lasted from 2018 to 2020.

Going back to his career, Chalamet used to be a rapper under the alias of Lil’ Timmy Tim, and he wrote a song about his love for his high school statistics teacher Ms. Lawton. He then moved on to acting, wherein he landed the role of Finn Walden in the second season of ‘Homeland’ in 2012.

In 2014, the actor played the young version of Casey Affleck’s character Tom in ‘Interstellar.’ Chalamet also starred alongside Lili Reinhart in the 2016 film ‘Miss Stevens.’ Then came his breakthrough role as Elio in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Call Me By Your Name.’

For his iconic role, Chalamet learned Italian, as well as how to play the guitar and piano. He was also nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for his portrayal of Elio, and at the time, he became the third youngest actor to be nominated for the Best Actor category.

After ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ Chalamet played the character of Daniel in ‘Hot Summer Nights.’ He also starred alongside Selena Gomez in Woody Allen’s film entitled ‘A Rainy Day in New York.’ The actor was faced with backlash for starring in the movie because sexual assault claims against filmmaker Allen resurfaced. Later on, Chalamet admitted that he regretted taking the role, and he ended up donating his talent fee to the Time’s Up initiative against harassment and assault.

The actor was cast in a Bob Dylan biopic with the working title ‘Going Electric.’ The filming was due to start, but was eventually put on hold due to the pandemic. The film was reportedly still in development as of January 2022.

Speaking of his future projects, Chalamet is playing the role of young Willy Wonka in the 2023 film entitled ‘Wonka.’ He is also starring alongside Zendaya in the highly anticipated sequel of ‘Dune,’ which is scheduled to be released in 2023 as well.

In more recent news, Chalamet became the first male British Vogue cover star. He is also starring in another Luca Guadagnino film entitled ‘Bones and All,’ which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

As of September 2022, some online estimates reported that Chalamet’s net worth is around $20 million.

