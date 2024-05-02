Get to Know ‘X Factor: The Band’s Fred Roberts

Fred Roberts recently released his debut EP, “Sound of My Youth”, which is described as like a diary of his life where he opened up about his queer coming-of-age story.

The 21-year-old out singer was raised in Hertfordshire, England. In 2019, he was a teenager when he appeared in ‘X Factor: The Band’ and completed the two-week experience. In an interview with Gay Times, Roberts opened up about some of the hardships that he had been through prior to putting his music out into the world.

According to him,

“Before I released music, there were a lot of factors in my life stopping me from doing certain things, whether that be insecurities, and not being able to follow my gut with everything.”

Years after his ‘X Factor: The Band’ experience, the singer has signed with Universal Music, and he was able be honest and open about his truth in “Sound of My Youth”.

“Fans have given my music purpose which, in a sense, has given me purpose. It’s allowed me to have this confidence. If I was releasing music 10 years ago, I would not have been as open as I am about my sexuality or my story,” he admitted.

Moreover, Roberts revealed the reason why he chooses to openly talk about his sexuality, expressing:

“If I take a risk by talking about who I am it’s my decision but, for me, you can’t live your whole life not being open. People shouldn’t have to talk about sexuality, but because of how that impacts people’s lives that’s why I talk about it. I could release music and give no context but, I’m noticing that I have a connection with people and that’s what it’s all about.”

You can check out “Sound of My Youth” here:

Source: gaytimes.co.uk