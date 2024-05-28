Get to Know ‘X-Men ’97’s Writer and Producer Beau DeMayo

Beau DeMayo is known for creating ‘X-Men ’97’, as well as a “Marvel regular” who previously wrote for the live-action series ‘Moon Knight’, as well as the upcoming vampire thriller ‘Blade’.

The writer-producer was born on September 7, 1982 in Winter Park, Florida. Back in March of this year, DeMayo was revealed to have suddenly parted ways from Marvel, and “no reason for the firing was given,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet further noted,

“Marvel had no comment. DeMayo’s representatives did not return calls for comment and emails to the showrunner yielded no response.”

Not to mention, DeMayo’s Instagram account was reportedly deleted, but he has since been active on social media. In fact, he posted about ‘X-Men ’97’ writing:

“I’ll write a fuller retrospective after the holiday weekend but honestly I just had to post this to memorialize it for myself. If you’d told 5-year-old me he’d create Marvel’s only ever perfectly reviewed project ever, I’d have had you put in Arkham Asylum.”

Aside from sharing about X-Men updates, DeMayo’s account is also teeming with shirtless thirst traps, showing off his hunky bod, and we’re definitely not complaining 😉 He’s got post-workout shots, steamy mirror selfies, as well as glistening wet pics that surely left the internet thirsting…

Sources: hollywoodreporter.com, imdb.com