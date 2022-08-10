Get to Know Zac Posen’s Fiancé, Harrison Ball

American fashion designer Zac Posen is officially engaged to ballet dancer Harrison Ball, and he shared the good news on his Instagram account on August 9.

Based on his caption, the lovely couple got engaged on August 8 of this year, and the comments section was flooded with celebration and congratulations.

It remains unclear when the two of them started dating, however, Posen made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021. And if you’re curious as to who captured the notable fashion designer’s heart, here are some facts about his fiancé.

Ball started his dancing career at a young age. He is initially from Texas, but eventually moved to South Carolina to train at the Charleston Ballet Theatre. In an AOL Original video, the ballet dancer opened up on how he felt about pursuing dance so young.

“I feel like I skipped the process of being a kid. Everything was so intense so quickly and now I want to take it in a little bit, but too much of it is already out there. I can’t bring it back,” Ball expressed.

He was a student at the School of American Ballet, which is the most prominent ballet school in the U.S. In 2012, Ball joined the New York City Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet, and he eventually got promoted as a soloist in February 2017.

Furthermore, he is now a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet. As much as he is talented at it though, Ball revealed in an AOL Original video when he was 21 that he has a love-hate relationship with ballet.

“Ballet is a person to me. I spend my whole day with this person. Sometimes I flow with it. It can be so loving and embracing, but it’s so mean sometimes too. I fight with it or against it. Sometimes I just want to choke it. I just want to put it down,” he stated.

Aside from his passionate, yet bumpy love for ballet, Ball seems to love traveling as well, and what’s even better is that he has his fiancé Posen to explore the world with.

