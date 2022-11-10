Get Up Close and Personal with ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Will Sharpe

Will Sharpe set the internet ablaze with hit steamy shower scene in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, and as expected, he had the viewers thirsting for more.

No thoughts just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/bq3NPRoez5 — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) November 7, 2022

And since the 36-year-old Japanese-English actor has been a hot topic lately, let’s get to know him a bit more with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him…

Sharpe was born on September 22, 1986 in Camden, London, England. His full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, and he is fluent in Japanese. He grew up in Tokyo, Japan until the age of 8, and eventually moved to Surrey, England. The actor has a brother named Arthur Sharpe who is a film music composer.

Moreover, Sharpe studied at Winchester College, and later on, he also attended the University of Cambridge, wherein he was the president of the Footlights Revue. After graduating from university in 2008, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), and spent a year appearing in plays including: The Taming of the Shrew, The Merchant of Venice, and The Tragedy of Thomas Hobbes.

Aside from being a talented actor and theater artist, Sharpe is also a writer, director, producer, and voiceover artist. He portrayed the character of an F2 Junior Doctor named Yuki Reid in BBC’s British medical drama ‘Casualty’ from 2009 to 2010. In 2011, he was a voice actor for the video game Total War: Shogun 2.

The actor’s film debut was the 2011 thriller-drama movie ‘Black Pond,’ wherein he played the role of Tim Tanaka. Aside from appearing in it, he also wrote and co-directed the film alongside English director Tom Kingsley.

After working together on ‘Black Pond,’ the two of them also co-wrote and directed the 2009 short film ‘Cockroach.’ The duo received a number of acknowledgements including nominations for a BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut in 2012 and the Audience Award at SXSW 2012.

Sharpe and Kingsley were also included in Variety’s Top Ten European Directors to Watch, and they won the Evening Standard Film Award for Best Newcomer. On top of all that, ‘The White Lotus’ actor was also a candidate for the Best First Feature Film at the Writers Guild Awards.

Furthermore, Sharpe is famously known for writing, directing and starring in the British black comedy-drama sitcom ‘Flowers,’ which aired from 2016 to 2018. In 2020, he also won a BAFTA Television Award for playing the role of Rodney Yamaguchi in the thriller series ‘Giri/Haji.’

More recently, the actor wrote and directed the 2021 biographical film ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,’ which starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones, among other notable actors and actresses.

Sharpe has two children with English actress Sophia Di Martino.

And that’s about it for some facts about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 hottie Will Sharpe. 🙂

Sources: dailyhawker.co.uk, imdb.com