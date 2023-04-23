Getting Down In The Dirt, Backyard Beef, And More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week kicking off with Gustavo, who got golden in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Kevin Dias was living the high life in Marrakech:

Derek Chadwick went Hawaiian:

Advertisement

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton got down in the dirt with some little pigs:

Advertisement

Jean Paolo celebrated another trip around the sun:

Advertisement

Maluma was in a wine mood:

Kevin Davis was ready for some kitchen time:

Advertisement

Joako strummed it out at sunset:

Advertisement

Steven Romo suited up for the series finale of Star Trek:Picard #PumpedForPicard:

Advertisement

Drew was drowsy:

Mike got a new hoodie:

Advertisement

What Mario and Luigi do when no one else is around:

Advertisement

Hector Fallas was ready for some rough riding:

Advertisement

Surfbearla served up the backyard beef:

Win and Houston did the vacay thing:

Advertisement

Mauro made time for the beaches of Brazil:

Leave a Comment