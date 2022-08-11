Getting to Know ‘Minx’ & ‘RW&RB’ Hottie Taylor Zakhar Perez

As we all know by now, Taylor Zakhar Perez is starring alongside ‘Purple Hearts’ actor Nicholas Galitzine in the upcoming film adaptation ‘Red, White & Royal Blue.’ And if you’re getting impatient (aren’t we all), here’s a little get to know me sesh with the ‘Minx’ hottie.

Perez was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1991, and he is 30 years old. He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, which is a tad bit taller than his ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ co-star Galitzine.

He is an American actor with a Mexican background, and he grew up in Chicago, but eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. However prior to acting, the actor used to be a successful swimmer, as he was nationally ranked.

Aside from his much-awaited upcoming gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Perez has previously appeared in various TV shows for minor roles. He then rose to fame after starring in ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ and returning for ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ as well.

And if you’re wondering if it was really his singing voice in ‘The Kissing Booth 2,’ well, the answer is YES. The actor revealed to PopSugar that he “practiced [his] butt off,” and he also learned to play the guitar for his Marco Valentin Peña role.

Not to mention, Perez gained even more attention after starring in the 2022 comedy series ‘Minx’ where he had a full-on nude scene. To say that the viewers enjoyed the steamy scene where he bares it all is an understatement.

My jaw dropped when I saw Taylor Zakhar Perez's cock swing in Minx. And then I hurt myself after a quick search to find out it was a prosthetic pic.twitter.com/FMMQ829nDT — 🛸ᴅⁱᵐⁱᶜʰᵃᵉˡ (@Blaze_sorcerer) April 1, 2022

i am catching up to minx and i just think taylor zakhar perez pic.twitter.com/yHuCfjYK81 — alex (@alex_abads) March 25, 2022

I do appreciate how many dicks are in this show even though that's clearly a prosthetic dong on Taylor Zakhar Perez. I know a fake dick when I see one. #Minx — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) April 9, 2022

Taylor Zakhar Perez was sf great in Minx pic.twitter.com/CLQEN0Lpy5 — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) June 1, 2022

The upcoming film ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ starring Perez and Galitzine will likely premiere in 2023, but the official release date has yet to be announced

