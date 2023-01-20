Ghostface Is Back on a Killing Spree in the Hair-Raising ‘Scream VI’

Paramount Pictures finally dropped the official trailer of ‘Scream VI,’ and it shows Ghostface who is back on a bloody killing spree in New York City.

The upcoming horror slasher film’s synopsis reads:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

In the trailer, Ortega and Barrera’s characters run away from Ghostface and into a convenience store where the masked killer goes on a killing spree. Thereafter, a voiceover claims, “this isn’t like any other Ghostface.” The characters are then introduced to a Ghostface “shrine,” and Ortega suggests to “execute” the killer who’s been hunting them.

‘Scream VI’ was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and it was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The highly anticipated horror slasher film will be coming in theaters on March 10, 2023.

In the meantime, you can watch the hair-raising trailer here: