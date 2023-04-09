Ginger Goodness, Barbie Bears, And Vacay Days

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Mark Welke, who was a perfect golden buff bunny for Easter.

DJ served up his own style of “bunny” for Easter – swipe for more:

Bobby Maru was ears up on Good Friday:

Surfbearla was giving “muscle bunny” vibes:

Zach Beech was looking for something to do on Easter:

Hector Fallas was waiting for a ride:

Max Emerson took a poll – shave, scruff or beard?

Gvstavo was ginger goodness personified in Spain:

Ryan Cleary did the spa day thing:

Dr. Demetre was ready for #Dadurday:

Okkar Min Maung had something to say about “bad habits:”

Mr. Dnsk hopped on the Barbie movie bandwagon…

…and Nyle DiMarco threw back to his Ken doll days:

JT says he’s a “good boy:”

Kevin Davis was rocking a ‘stache look:

Mauro wanted his vacation to last forever…

…as out country music artist Cameron Hawthorn felt rejuvenated and refilled in Mexico:

Steve Pennells was going for those last rays of Australian summer:

Mega woofers got down at the Barracks in Palm Springs:

Shomari Francis was in a renaissance kind of mood:

Looks like there was a daddy bear jamboree in Spain this week: