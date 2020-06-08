HOT

Jake Gyllenhaal, The Rock, & Other Hunks That Have Stripped Down On Film

Justice Smith & Nicholas Said #BlackLivesMatter & #QueerBlackLivesMatter

These Revealing TV Scenes Caught Our Eyes For Many Reasons

Gay Bar Raided After Supporting George Floyd Protesters With Water & Medical Help

GLAAD, LGBTQ+ Celebrities, and Radcliffe (Harry Potter Himself) Speak Out Against Rowling’s Trans Tweets

J.K. Rowling (Photo Credit: screenshot from Fantastic Beasts Crimes • JK Rowling video via ChicagoSciFi Youtube Channel)

Many people love the Harry Potter books and films.  The love affair for the fictional world full of wizards, witches, and a school called Hogwarts started in the late 90s.  One of the recurring themes in the Harry Potter series is acceptance and tolerance.  There was even a study which concludes that people who have read the books tend to be more accepting toward diverse cultures, sexualities, and religions

Yet, the author of those books, J.K. Rowling, has come under scrutiny for tweets on her official Twitter which some have deemed transphobic.  It all started on Saturday, June 6, when Rowling put up this series of tweets:

Instantly, replies to Rowling’s tweets sprung up accusing the author of trans erasure and calling her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist). 

GLAAD, as well as LGBTQ celebrities and public figures, posted tweets condemning Rowling’s remarks. 

There were also people who came to Rowling’s defense including Martina Navratilova, who has come under fire as well for her transphobic comments.  

This is not, however, the first time Rowling has stated where she stood on trans issues.  On December 19, 2019, Rowling tweeted:

After responding to a few tweets and making more incendiary remarks on Saturday, Rowling has not posted any new tweets to her account.

Sources: Journal of Applied Social Psychology, Forbes, CNN, J.K. Rowling Official Twitter Page

Update June 8, 2020: Daniel Radcliffe, who became famous by playing the title character in film adaptations of Rowling’s Harry Potter series, wrote a piece on the Trevor Project’s website in response to Rowling’s tweets:

 

Source: The Trevor Project

 

 

