GLAAD & Outfest To Spotlight LGBT Films At Sundance

GLAAD and Outfest are joining together to shine a spotlight on the LGBTQ content releasing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Earlier this month, we shared with the fact that the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is going digital. The festival, which honors films and filmmaking, includes several LGBTQ films this year. And, again, GLAAD and Outfest are working together to make sure those films get their recognition. The organizations will host a Queer House and offer panels, discussions and performances.

“GLAAD is thrilled to lock arms with our friends at Outfest for this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, building upon both organizations’ long legacy of supporting LGBTQ-inclusive films and filmmakers at the festival that is known around the world as the birthplace of the ‘New Queer Cinema,’” GLAAD’s director of entertainment media Jeremy Blacklow said in a statement. “From GLAAD’s long track record of LGBTQ programming during Sundance, through Outfest’s hugely successful Outfest House just last year, we are proud to once again amplify and celebrate the groundbreaking LGBTQ films premiering at Sundance in 2021.”’

Outfest executive director Damien Navarro added, “Seeing how meaningful it was to see our brief partnership in programming at last year’s inaugural Outfest House on Main Street at Sundance, it was quickly obvious why Outfest and GLAAD should partner in a more meaningful and expanded way this year. Providing our community, our filmmakers, and their stories from this year’s Sundance programming slate as well as voices from across our industry will cover subjects and topics that we believe are top of mind and that should be given a platform to amplify their wisdom.”

The six day event will begin on January 29 and continue till February 3. Several talents will participate including Rita Moreno, Wilson Cruz, GLAAD’s Head of Talent Anthony Ramos, the cast and crew of The World To Come and more. You can find out more about the event at Sundance’s virtual main street.