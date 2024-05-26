Gladiator Vibes + Men In Glasses + More Eye Candy

Rounding up some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Correa, who’s back in the swim of things.

American Idol alum David Archuleta has entered his raver phase:

DJ is summer ready:

Thiago leathered up:

Ignacio is living for summer in Greece:

Laurence loves long weekends:

Bryan Lorenzo makes for a sexy outlaw:

Ivan sends regards from Hawaii:

Kevin Davis got his gym on…

…Shae Scott was pumped after his workout…

…and Roberto Portales went for the post lift dip:

Josh Mair was waiting on a callback:

Emerson Silva served up some leather gladiator vibes:

Mino Tauro didn’t want to say goodbye to Rio:

Karl Schmid started his Sunday with his bestie…

…while Petr Hollesch began the day with morning sauna time:

Andre Chandler celebrated 37 trips around the sun:

Pretty sure guys make passes at Ryan Walker in glasses: