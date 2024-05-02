Gleb Savchenko Brings The Wet & Wild As Chippendales Guest Host

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko seduced Las Vegas audiences during his debut as the latest celebrity guest host of Chippendales at the Rio Hotel & Casino. The oh-so-handsome hoofer has temporarily traded his ballroom dance shoes for the iconic bowtie and cuffs for a limited engagement with the legendary Chippendales through May 12, 2024, at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

Best known for his 12 seasons on “Dancing with the Stars,” Gleb has Cha-Cha-ed with celebrity partners like Lisa Vanderpump, Shangela, Erika Jayne, Nikki Glaser, Mel C, Chrishell Stause, Jana Kramer, Mira Sorvino and more. Often compared to a young Patrick Swayze, he’s been featured in numerous music videos, commercials, and TV shows, including “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” and “Swing Into Romance.”

“I feel amazing!” said Savchenko about his Chippendales premiere. “The audience was on fire and there was so much love and support from the amazing cast and crew who have really made me feel at home. This is such an amazing show, and it really is a true, legit family on stage and off. I’m excited to be a part of Chippendales!”

Savchenko’s smoldering look and sexy moves were met with screams from the audience as he stepped on stage and into the iconic shower scene “baring all,” which is sure to break the internet. Gleb also turned up the temperature in a steamy number, appropriately called “Seduction,” inspired by “50 Shades of Grey.”

Prior to the performance, Gleb and the cast of Chippendales mingled with partygoers, including his former “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity partner, Shangela (a.k.a. DJ Pierce), from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame.

Past celebrity guests hosts at Chippendales include “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino; international super model Tyson Beckford; “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Next Top Model” champion, Nyle DiMarco; everyone’s favorite “Beverly Hills 90210 “childhood crush, Ian Ziering; “Dancing with the Stars” pro Tony Dovolani; and actor/singer Joey Lawrence.

Chippendales remains one of the hottest shows in Las Vegas, with more than 8,700 performances during its 22-year residency at Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The iconic stage production recently won the prestigious Best of Las Vegas Award for “Best Male Revue” for the 11th consecutive year. And yes, men are always welcome at Chippendales

Following Gleb’s Las Vegas engagement, he will join the renowned world tour cast to heat up the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this summer for six sexy performances only, July 18-21, 2024. Check out a few highlights from Gleb’s sold-out opening night at Chippendales (note – NSFW):

About Gleb Savchenko:

Gleb’s life began in Moscow, but it blossomed in the United States. He has traveled the globe and experienced, first-hand, the undeniable Power of Dance. “I love the medium because it unites the world as much as it makes me feel alive and allows me the thrill and privilege of entertaining fans, old and new,” says Savchenko.

A graduate of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts with a degree in Drama and Theatre and a Master in Choreography, Gleb’s specialty is international Latin dance. With additional training in ballet and contemporary dance, he holds the highest credentials and qualifications to teach in several countries.

Follow the handsome Mr. Savchenko on Instagram below.