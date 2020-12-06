‘Glee’ Cast Start A Fundraiser In Naya Rivera’s Memory

The former cast of Glee is doing great things in the name of Naya Rivera.

2020 has been a terrible year full of chaos and death. Unfortunately, former Glee star Naya Rivera was one of the many people to die this year. Though her death was not COVID-related, Rivera’s body was found in California’s Lake Piru after a week of searching in July, it was still substantially impactful to fans of the show and to her fellow cast members. Now, the cast is trying to turn that impact into something good.

According to Page Six, the cast of Glee has collectively decided to launch a fundraiser in Naya Rivera’s memory. They have established a GoFundMe account and a campaign that will give all proceeds to Alexandria House, a nonprofit that Rivera supported before her death. The Alexandria House in Los Angeles provides safe housing for unhoused women and children. The house also assists residents in transitioning into permanent housing.

As Rivera once said about the charity, “The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son. We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there.”

“If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties,” reads the GoFundMe page. “The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself… sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel.

“Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back,” it continues. “Recently, Naya began working with a local non-profit in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. She not only raised and contributed funds for them, but also volunteered her time and effort to the organization.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $75,000 and hopes to make a full $100,000 sometime soon.

