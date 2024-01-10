‘Glee’ Co-Creator Brad Falchuk on Doing a Remake of the Show

‘Glee’ co-creator Brad Falchuk recently addressed the possibility of doing a remake after almost a decade since the iconic TV musical series concluded.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he is not saying no to a potential remake, but that doesn’t mean that he’s giving a definite yes…

Advertisement

“I’m sure everything is always on the table. But is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way?,” the 52-year-old American writer and director pointed out.

He continued explaining,

“So much of what Glee was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Falchuk looked back on the phenomenal success that ‘Glee’ had gained, which he admitted to not being prepared for.

“None of us were prepared for that level of success. I was younger, it was a little overwhelming, and a lot of us got caught up in our egos,” he recalled.

The ‘Glee’ co-creator further shared,

“Things went to hell, and then everyone got along again. It was chaotic. I’d never want to go back there, and then I’ll think, ‘Gosh, I’d love to go back there.’ But the biggest learning from that show? Taking the ego out of everything and being an adult.”

Sources: Entertainment Weekly – yahoo.com/entertainment, hollywoodreporter.com