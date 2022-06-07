‘Glee’ Star And His Wife Address The Text That Got Him Fired

Late last month, it was revealed that Broadway star and judge of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, Matthew Morrison was ousted from his job on the dance competition, when he failed to adhere to production protocols. Morrison was fired from his judging seat after sending “flirty direct messages” to a contestant on the reality series. Now the ‘Glee” alumni is speaking on the text, along with his wife.

Morrison — who is an actor, dancer and singer-songwriter posted an Instagram video in response to reports that he was fired for inappropriate conduct, in violation of production protocols. The text in question:

“Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

Matthew responded in his video stating:

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously — but I have nothing to hide. So, in the interest of transparency I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

Morrison insists that he only sent the message to the contestant in an effort to try and get a mutual friend that they share, a job on the show. He continued to shun the insinuation of inappropriate texts by saying “gossip is toxic”.

“We live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic, and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better.”

It was originally reported by a source to People that Morrison was relieved of his judging duties after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant. The source went on to say that the contestant felt uncomfortable with Morrison’s messages and wet to the shows producers to file a complaint.

Morrison’s wife, Renee Puente took to her Instagram in defense of her husband. She reposted his video and captioned it with a message in support of her husband, calling the ordeal “a wild ride” and urged people to “stop perpetuating hate and shame” onto others. On her reneemmorrison account, she shared the video and posted:

It’s been a wild ride… My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated. Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion. “Negativity is a trait, not someone’s identity. A persons true nature can be obscured by clouds, but, like the sun it is always there. And clouds can overcome any of us.“ ~Jay Shetty Perspective my people.

Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT. I’ll leave you with this…

“Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety, or possessions – we cannot be free.“ ~Thich Nhat Hanh We let go and go into freedom. To all those who have shined love and light in our lives through this… thank you To all the rest- sending Love & Light.

I guess we’ll never know Morrison’s true intentions behind the inappropriate message but one thing is for sure, if it went against the production’s ethics and protocol and it violated the contestant in one way or another — then it should’ve never happened.

Do you think Matthew Morrison should’ve been fired for his “flirty” messages that he sent to a contestant on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’?

Source: Entertainment Weekly , People