‘Glee’ Star Chris Colfer Opens Up About His Hopes on New Sci-Fi Book

Chris Colfer released his new sci-fi book Roswell Johnson Saves the World!, and he recently shared his hopes for the readers to take from the story.

According to People, Roswell Johnson Saves the World! “follows a young boy who teams up with an eccentric group of aliens to save Earth.” In an interview with the outlet, the 34-year-old actor and singer revealed his hopes to teach young readers about open-mindedness and compassion.

“After seeing Roswell interact with all these aliens of different colors and backgrounds and shapes and sizes and beliefs, and seeing them all work together for one common goal to save Earth, I hope it teaches them just how pointless and primitive prejudice is,” he stated.

Colfer added,

“If I can plant those seeds early on, maybe when they’re adults, they’ll be more compassionate towards their fellow man.”

He also noted that he has “a lot of faith” in the new generations.

“They’re smarter than we were and they’re much more compassionate than we were,” the ‘Glee’ star further expressed.

Moreover, Roswell Johnson Saves the World! was released on June 4 from Little, Brown Books For Young Readers. It is filled with imaginative black-and-white illustrations by Godwin Akpan, and it is appropriate for readers aged 8 to 12 years old.

