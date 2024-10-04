‘Glee’s Chord Overstreet Makes a STEAMY Appearance in ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Chord Overstreet is making a guest appearance in ‘Doctor Odyssey’, and he recently teased about it via an Instagram post where he can be seen shirtless and glistening under the sun.

“Coming in hot for singles week on @doctorodyssey this Thursday!! Don’t miss it at 9/8c on ABC and stream on Hulu. #DoctorOdyssey,” the 35-year-old actor and musician wrote on his caption.

You can check out his steamy teaser photos from ‘Doctor Odyssey’ here:

Advertisement

‘Doctor Odyssey’ is co-created by Ryan Murphy, and a synopsis of the show via Just Jared reads:

“Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”

Advertisement

Moreover, guest starring in ‘Doctor Odyssey’ marks Overstreet’s reunion with Murphy, as the two of them previously worked together in ‘Glee’. In fact, the actor is best known for portraying the character of Sam Evans in the beloved musical TV show. Not to mention, he is also starring as the main role of Chad Davies in Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Acapulco’

Going back to ‘Doctor Odyssey’, Overstreet’s episode, which is titled “Singles Week”, is scheduled to air on Thursday (October 3) at 9/8c.

Sources: justjared.com, en.wikipedia.org