Glen Powell Bares It ALL In Latest Super Sexy Magazine Cover

Glen Powell recently left the internet in shambles after his latest magazine shoot with Men’s Health dropped, and it just so happens to feature him showing a lotta skin…

One photo shows him flexing his toned muscles as he comes out of the pool while looking intensely at the camera. In another pic, the 35-year-old American actor can be seen just casually munching on a bag of potato chips while wearing nothing but two white towels around his head and waist.

Advertisement

And then we have the most revealing of them all, which happens to be a nude photo of Powell, showing off his bare booty… Yes, you read that right, and you’re about to see it with your very own eyes as well. 😉

But before that, let’s amp up the anticipation by looking at some of the thirst comments online, shall we?

“I’m seeing Glen Powell’s ass all over the tl, thank you Men’s Health,” Twitter user @vanessadanica wrote.

“seeing glen powell bare assed might be what gets me through the day. might tape it to my wall, if it comes to that,” @thenoasletter admitted.

Advertisement

“Good lord, I just saw @glenpowell’s @MensHealthMag photos. I need the rest of the week to recover!,” @EveLoveMusic also tweeted.

On that note, here are a few steamy snaps from the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star’s latest HOT AF magazine shoot:

Advertisement

Also, here are more pics and a video!

Advertisement

Aside from the super sexy photos, Powell also addressed the rumors about his dating life during his recent interview with Men’s Health.

Source: Menshealth.com