Glen Powell Talks Going From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to X-Men?

Glen Powell is starring in the 2022 action film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is now the highest-grossing movie of the year after racking up a whopping $1.4 billion globally.

In an interview with Variety, the 33-year-old actor, who plays the role of a cocky pilot named Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin, shared how supportive his parents are, revealing that they have seen the film 13 times in the cinema.

“My parents have seen it 13 times, so that’s pretty crazy. Every time I came on screen, they’d cheer and the other people in the theater were like, ‘What are these people doing cheering for Hangman every time he comes on screen?’ They started getting the whole theater to start cheering every time I came on screen. It was infectious… cheer for the asshole, you know? I’m not sure if anybody has beat my parents. They definitely contributed to this box office surge, that’s for sure,” Powell stated.

He continued,

“They know the movie better than I do at this point. I’ve seen it probably five times, but 13 is pretty aggressive. They’re happy to pay Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage, you know?”

The actor also addressed the rumor that he will be playing Cyclops in ‘X-Men.’

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about,” Powell denied.

Sadly enough, we will not be seeing him in a super suit anytime soon, but we could always hope and manifest, right?

Source: Variety.com