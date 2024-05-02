Glitter and Glam: Fort Lauderdale’s Fabulous LGBT+ Festivals

Join the Celebration: Dive into Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Vibrant LGBT+ Festivals!

Celebrated as Florida’s capital of LGBT+ culture and renowned for its vibrant cultural tapestry, Greater Fort Lauderdale shines as a beacon of inclusivity and diversity. With open arms, it welcomes all to its 31 sun-drenched neighborhoods, offering dynamic entertainment, electrifying nightlife, and unforgettable experiences. From cosmopolitan dining to exhilarating events that celebrate love and pride, join us as we explore some of the top LGBT+ festivals in the region.

Dress to Impress: White Party Fort Lauderdale Returns

Get your white outfits ready for the ultimate glam fest at White Party Fort Lauderdale, happening May 24-26. Join the hippest crowd for a night filled with beats, moves, and unforgettable moments. From world-renowned DJs to dazzling performances, White Party Fort Lauderdale is a testament to the power of unity, love, and acceptance. As the night unfolds, create memories that will last a lifetime. Word to the wise: The heart of the festivities will pulsate in Wilton Manors, so why not stay at one of the many cozy accommodations nestled nearby? And if you want a dining experience to match the elegant outfits of White Party, immerse yourself in the ambiance of Canyon Restaurant, one of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s favorite restaurants for over 25 years.

Floatarama Sets Sail June 8th

Prepare to be swept away on June 8th as Floatarama transforms the shores of Greater Fort Lauderdale into a vibrant tapestry of colors, music, and solidarity. With a flotilla boasting over 40 pride-decorated boats ranging from 10 to 65 feet, this event embraces diversity and inclusion within the LGBT+ community and beyond. Whether you arrive on a flamboyant float, a decked-out boat, or simply your own two feet, Floatarama welcomes everyone to partake in the festivities. Expect a day filled with dynamic live performances, mouthwatering culinary delights, and the chance to connect with like-minded individuals in an atmosphere of camaraderie and jubilation.

Beyond celebration, Floatarama’s fundraising efforts direct resources to support LGBT+ youth in South Florida. Additionally, it cultivates a culture of philanthropy and connection through the prestigious Floatarama Founder’s Club, bringing together dedicated individuals eager to spark positive change in their community.

Celebrate Equality: Join Stonewall Pride in Wilton Manors

Experience the spirit of the historic Stonewall Riots and honor the strides of the LGBT+ rights movement at the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on June 15. This vibrant event in Wilton Manors brings together people from diverse backgrounds for a day filled with music, art, and activism. From engaging exhibits to lively performances, the Stonewall Street Festival serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of advocating for equality and acceptance. Wrap up the weekend festivities by attending the spectacular Stonewall Pride Parade.

FlockFest Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach

Prepare to flock to the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach on July 6th for the annual FlockFest – a fun-filled event featuring over 500 vibrant floats, lively beach games, and electrifying performances, including beats spun by the renowned International DJ Deanne. Since its humble beginnings in 2015, FlockFest has blossomed into a massive celebration, drawing over 2,500 attendees each year. What’s more, your participation not only promises endless fun but also supports local non-profit organizations, all made possible by the generous contributions of 20 corporate sponsors.

Lights, Camera, Pride: Celebrate Diversity at the OUTshine Film Festival

Experience the artistry and storytelling of the LGBT+ community at the OUTshine Film Festival, a cinematic celebration of diversity, creativity, and human connection. Set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Greater Fort Lauderdale, this annual event presents a rich tapestry of films that inspire, educate, and entertain. From compelling documentaries to poignant dramas, each film offers a unique glimpse into the LGBT+ experience, inviting attendees to laugh, cry, and reflect on the world around them. As the lights dim and the screen illuminates, audiences are transported to a realm where love knows no bounds and acceptance reigns supreme. The OUTshine Film Festival takes place from October 17 to 27, 2024, offering an unforgettable cinematic journey for all who attend.

For more information on LGBT+-friendly accommodations, events, and attractions in Greater Fort Lauderdale, visit VisitLauderdale.com/lgbt.