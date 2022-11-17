Global Streaming Live Event Sunday Nov 20 on Disney+

The Rocketman is coming right to your living room! Sir Elton John and Disney+ have teamed up to bring you Elton John Live: Farwell from Dodger Stadium. The live global streaming event premieres this Sunday, November 20th. Few musical acts in history have rivaled the brilliance of John. His work has earned him an Oscar, a Tony, five Brit awards, and honors from the Kennedy Center. The 46-second trailer begins by calling John – rightfully – one of the greatest of all time on the final show of his last American tour. On the stage where he became a legend the Your Song singer will dazzle fans with another glorious performance.

Related: Hear Elton John’s new songs for “The Devil Wears Prada” musical

According to Collider, “Packed with recognizable songs, cheering fans, and lots of sequins, the teaser brings viewers into the heart of John’s farewell concert at the very venue that catapulted his career all the way back in 1975. Any fan of the piano-thumping singer will remember John’s bedazzled Dodger’s uniform and the iconic performance that he put on at the career-changing concert all those years ago, making the baseball stadium the obvious choice for his farewell performance. With looks into the past via photographs and clips from the concert featuring several of our favorite, chart-topping John tunes, the live-taping will be an absolute must-see for those who’ve followed the musician through his eye-catching time in the spotlight.”

The Daniel singer has been on fire since releasing The Lockdown Sessions in 2021. An entire album of collaborations with artists including Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, and Lil Nas X. Cold Heart, the single with Dua Lipa was a #1 hit for John making him the first solo artist to have top 10 singles in the UK in six different decades.

Which song do you hope John performs on Sunday night? Mine is probably I’m Still Standing. Sound off in the comments below and check out the trailer below.

Sources: Collider