‘God Friended Me’ Actress Tapped to Play Batwoman

The search for Ruby Rose’s successor for season two of Batwoman is over. The woman to wear the cowl of the titular character in CW’s Batwoman will be Javicia Leslie, who played Ali Finer in the recently canceled CBS show, God Friended Me.

Leslie said in a released statement:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane/Batwoman in season one, posted her congratulations to Leslie on Instagram.

Rose announced in May that she would not return for the second season of Batwoman, and while a source to TVLine reported that Rose left the show due to the demands of the show and having trouble acclimating to Vancouver, Rose responded:

“Don’t believe everything you read by anon sources online. I lived in Vancouver for a year working on the mountains when I was 18 because I love that city! I’ve also worked in other places in Canada… perfect beautiful country.”

Leslie will play a new version of Batwoman by the name of Ryan Wilder when season two of the show premieres in January 2021.

Sources: TVLine, Ruby Rose Official Instagram Page, Javicia Leslie Official Instagram Page.