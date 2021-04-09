‘God’s Own Country’ Director & Lead To Make A Queer Horror Film

Will these two creatives strike gold again?

God’s Own Country director Francis Lee is reuniting with actor Josh O’Connor to make a new queer film. As Lee told Esquire, O’Connor will star in Lee’s next production, which will be “a horror movie with strong elements of ‘class and queerness’, about a sad young man alone in an epic wilderness.” Lee also shared that the project is an adaption of an unspecified novel.

Unfortunately, not much else was shared about the film project in the profile. In addition, Lee, himself, is unsure when filming for the movie will begin. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many scheduling complications that have yet to untangle themselves.

That said, Lee has briefly talked about this project before, according to PinkNews. It seems Lee can’t help but share his excitement for the upcoming project. And it makes sense, as the project sounds to be a perfect match for Lee’s bleak but honest and authentic film aesthetic.

“My favourite genre is horror,” he told The Film Stage in 2020. “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to make a really, really f**king scary horror film. So I’m working on that.”

“It’s about deep intimate human relationships, again,” Lee added to Metro Weekly later that year.

“It’s a period piece,” he added. “But it’s set in the 20th century. And it is a horror film. It is dealing with some fundamentals about being queer. And often not in a very positive way. So it will be really fascinating to talk about it when it’s done.”

After his 2017 film, God’s Own Country, was celebrated in the indie and mainstream markets, Lee came out with queer romantic drama Ammonite in 2020. As for Josh O’Connor, his take as sheep farmer Johnny Saxby won him a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor. O’Connor then went on to appear as a young Prince Charles in the celebrated Netflix series The Crown.

We look forward to seeing what scary, compelling, and queer story the two creatives put together sometime in the future.

Source: Esquire, PinkNews, The Film Stage, Metro Weekly,